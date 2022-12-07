LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aerosmith announced on Wednesday that they are canceling their remaining two Las Vegas shows.

The band was scheduled to perform a total of four shows at Dolby Live Theater in Park MGM. The first two, scheduled for Dec. 2 and 5, were canceled due to lead singer Steven Tyler being ill.

Now, the band has canceled their Dec. 8 and 11 shows based on the advice of doctors, Aerosmith stated in a Tweet.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, and all other refunds will be available at the point of purchase.