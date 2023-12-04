LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cooperative effort between government agencies and a conservation group could result in restoration of more than 26,000 acres that burned in eastern Nevada.

The Miller and Stewart Canyon fires in 2020 and the Becky Peak and Kinsley fires in 2022 damaged a combined 26,430 acres in Lincoln and White Pine counties. An aerial reseeding operation in November involved the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC).

The burned areas were reseeded to support revegetation and restoration of the habitat, ENLC Wildland Fire Rehabilitation Specialist Lara Derasary said. Without intervention, invasive weeds could take over.

“Increasing desirable perennial grasses, forbs and shrubs decreases invasive annual grasses and other weed species’ ability to establish,” according to Neil Frakes, BLM Ely District emergency stabilization and rehabilitation program manager.

NDOW Habitat Biologist Moira Kolada said seed mixes varied. Only native species seeds were used in wilderness and a combination of native and non-native species were used outside. She said other factors determining a seed mix include soil type, elevation, slope, annual precipitation and pre-existing vegetation.

“We also consider which wildlife species are the primary users and when use occurs, for example if we’re seeding mule deer winter range we’ll focus on shrubs and other species suitable for browsing,” Kolada said.

The affected areas will be monitored for five years, according to the BLM.

The Miller fire burned 30 miles northeast of Pioche, while the Stewart Canyon fire was 14 miles east of Alamo. They burned a combined 17,232 acres in 2020.

In 2022, the Becky Peak Fire burned 5,989 acres about 50 miles north of Ely. The Kinsley fire burned 3,209 acres about 60 miles northeast of Ely.

A wet spring this year prompted warnings about extra fuel for wildfires, but Nevada avoided major fires.