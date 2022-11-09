LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the latest fatal report from Nevada State Police showed a startling spike in bicyclist deaths Wednesday, the trend has many across our community pushing for change.

“A lot of Las Vegas is not cyclist friendly,” Yevgeniya Khomyakova told 8 News Now.

Khomyakova lives at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, where a major crash happened Friday.

Police said 27-year-old Marco Benitez hit 10 cars and killed two bicyclists near the intersection while reportedly driving under the influence.

Deadly multi-vehicle crash at Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road (KLAS)

Deadly multi-vehicle crash Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road November 2022. (KLAS)

Marco Benitez faces numerous counts in a deadly multi-car crash on Nov. 4, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

Flamingo Road and Cambridge multi vehicle crash Nov. 7 (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates crash on Flamingo Rd. at Cambridge on Nov. 4, 2022. (KLAS)

This has sparked another conversation regarding safety on our roads in Southern Nevada.

The October 2022 Fatal Report from Nevada State Police shows 11 bicyclists have died in Clark County so far this year, which is more than double what we saw this time in 2021.

“It’s beyond frustrating,” Rob Hutchinson of Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition said. “Because we work every day.”

He told 8 News Now driver awareness is key in any situation, but he also believes things like wider, buffered bike lanes can save lives.

“It’s those kinds of things that slow people down,” he explained. “And if you have an accident, the chances for a fatality will be a lot slimmer.”

Khomyakova wants those who cycle to keep their safety top of mind, while encouraging drivers to always watch for others on the road.

“There are poor people who don’t have money to buy a car,” Khomyakova concluded. “So, they just use a bike for errands.”

Benitez is facing multiple charges, including two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, two counts of DUI resulting in death, three counts of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, and duty to stop at an accident with vehicle or property damage.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.