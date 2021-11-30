Advisory board votes to deny magician’s tiger sanctuary plan, final vote set for Dec. 22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A tiger show used to be one of the most popular acts on the Las Vegas Srtip.

However, now magician Jay Owenhouse who is proposing the idea has met a roadblock.

The idea of bringing tigers back near the Las Vegas Strip has many people living nearby upset.

Owenhouse has an idea to bring his magic show to Las Vegas with the use of tigers.

He has a plan to pop-up tents and build a temporary sanctuary on an empty lot, located on Sahara and Paradise a block away from the strip.

“We don’t want our tigers to have the stress of being transported from one location to another every day,” says Owenhouse.

Christina Owenhouse says it isn’t only about the show but also about awareness.

“The tigers are in the show for about eight minutes so not a lot, but enough for the audience to see them and see us interact with them and I think that softens their hearts to tigers and to protect them,” she tells 8 News Now.

After hearing the plan and public comment Tuesday night, the Winchester Town advisory board voted to recommend the county deny the plan.

“For years now big cat acts have been failing on the strip,” Carrie Le Blanc from CompassionWorks expressed.

A majority of the people attending were happy to hear what happened.

“To kind of pop up a circus tent and have a magician bring a couple of tigers out a couple minutes that is a thing of the past people are not interested anymore,” said Le Blanc.

The Winchester advisory board’s recommendation against the proposal will be considered at a Clark County Commissioners meeting next month on December 22, where a final vote will take place.