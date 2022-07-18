LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of you may be trying to plan ahead for retirement, but with inflation on the rise and no end in sight, what should you do?

This is especially important for women. According to American Century Investments, women close to retirement only have only 80% of their retirement income when compared to men.

Many of them are also dealing with other circumstances such as raising kids or caring for their parents.

Investor Sibil Sebastian talked with Good Day Las Vegas Anchor Heather Mills and suggests that you keep it simple if you’re trying to build a fund.