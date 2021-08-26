Advice for Nevadans facing eviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August, including thousands in Nevada.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said there is still help available for anyone in fear of being kicked out of their homes or apartments because of pandemic constraints.

In a tweet, Ford pointed 8 News Now to advice from Bailey Bortolin, the policy director for Nevada Legal Aid Providers. She urged Nevadans not to panic.

“We have a plan,” Bortolin wrote. She laid out the following steps:

Apply for rental assistance.

Respond to all eviction notices by filing an “Answer” with the court.

Include that you have a pending rental assistance application and elect mediation.

Bortolin wrote that following those steps should be enough to protect you from immediate eviction.

She pointed to legal assistance with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, which can be obtained by calling 702-386-1070.