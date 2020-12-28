Adults-only Circa resort celebrates grand opening with arrival of guests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley’s newest resort officially opened its hotel rooms, roof-top lounge and Legacy Club to guests Monday morning and will celebrate its grand opening in the evening.

The 777-room adults-only Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas is 60 floors tall and is the tallest building north of the Las Vegas Strip. The property did allow guests with reservations to do an early check-in over the weekend.

“They say to save the best for last, and when you see our hotel tower and Legacy Club, you’ll see that’s exactly what we did,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa. “Circa is now home to some of the most stunning hotel rooms and suites in all of the city and watching Las Vegas light up before your eyes from Legacy Club is one of those ‘wow’ moments you have to experience for yourself.”

The property pays tribute to vintage Vegas in its design and old-school hospitality.

Circa boasts the world’s largest sportsbook, a 365-day/year pool experience, Stadium Swim, a two-story casino and much more, all of which opened at the end of October.

The Circa resort will be the home base for 8 News Now’s New Year’s Eve coverage.