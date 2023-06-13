LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight between a woman’s adult son and her boyfriend resulted in at least 14 shots being fired at the woman’s home. The boyfriend is now accused of attempted murder.

Davied Williams, 45, made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday. He was arrested on Saturday, June 10, hours after the shooting happened near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

The adult son, whose name is redacted in the arrest report, told police his mother wants to “kick him” out of the residence and he believes she is sending people to try and kill him since he won’t leave. He believes that is why Williams tried to shoot him.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. when Williams arrived at the residence while his girlfriend was working at a nearby fast food restaurant. Her son was in the home and according to the arrest report told police Williams was looking for his mother’s keys when the two began arguing and Williams grabbed a gun from under a pillow on the woman’s bed and pointed it at him.

The arrest report stated the woman’s son told Williams “Bro, you done pulled a gun out on me, either you’re going to kill me or we gonna fight tonight, or I’m gonna bust you in the head with something.”

He told officers he picked up a glass vodka bottle and as Williams approached him with the gun, he felt threatened and when he thought Williams was going to shoot, he threw the bottle at him which led to Williams firing a shot, according to police documents.

The adult son ran into the kitchen for safety as Williams began shooting multiple times. Police found 14 9mm bullet casings in the residence as well as bullet impacts. “Multiple bullets traveled through the wall and into the kitchen, passing through appliances including the refrigerator,” the report stated.

Williams left the scene on a scooter but returned a short while later and told an officer he would only talk with police if they didn’t talk about the gun. He then asked for a lawyer.

Williams is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $75,000 bail. He is facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a gun within a structure.

Metro said a records check showed Williams had a warrant out of justice court for trespassing.