UPDATE: Police say the school has been cleared, and there are no additional injuries. Clark County School District Police will be coordinating a controlled release of students. Investigators say the suspect in the shooting has not yet been apprehended.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot on a middle school campus Monday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials say.

The incident occurred at Ed Von Tobel Middle School near the intersection of Pecos Road and Carey Avenue in northeast Las Vegas.

According to officials, the adult victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators have yet to identify the victim, and police have not said if the lockdowns will extend to other schools in the area. Detectives have not yet released any information on the suspect in the shooting, although LVMPD officials say the suspect has not yet been found.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

The school was on a hard lockdown as of 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Photo: Eric Jungblut | KLAS

Photo: Eric Jungblut | KLAS

Photo: Eric Jungblut | KLAS

Photo: Eric Jungblut | KLAS

Photo: Victoria Saha | KLAS

Photo: Victoria Saha | KLAS

Photo: Victoria Saha | KLAS

The following message was delivered to Von Tobel Middle School parents.

Greetings Ed Von Tobel Middle School families,



The safety of our students is the number one priority at Von Tobel Middle School.



As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community.



The school has been placed on a hard lockdown due to a police investigation. Students are safe in their classroom.



We will provide additional updates as information becomes available.

Thank you,

Leonardo Amador

Principal