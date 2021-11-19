Eligibility opens up for boosters ahead of Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year ago we were warned not to spend the holidays with family and friends as COVID-19 cases were soaring this year there is some good news on the topic, especially with the green light from the FDA and CDC’s recent announcement on boosters for adults.

“I’m thrilled that it is available for everybody because I think there was a lot of confusion on who qualified and who didn’t,” said Alexia Vernon who recently received her booster shot.

Vernon was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer but is now in remission.

Her mother was also diagnosed, and that’s why she says this booster is vital for her family to enjoy the holidays.

“We are a family that wears our masks at all times and even still if you need to eat you have to take the mask off. The weather has just cooled down and we will be eating inside. It feels like the responsible thing to do for her and for all of us,” added Vernon.

As soon as Wylonda Bernstein heard the news, she rolled her sleeve with hopes the holiday will be better than in 2020.

“I am fully vaccinated and just want to continue to stay protected as best as possible for myself and my family and friends,” Bernstein said.