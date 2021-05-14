Adult and child killed in Nye County rollover crash, another child in critical condition

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Deputies are on the scene of a deadly rollover crash in the northern portion of the county.

Officials say it happened on SR 376 at Mile Marker 77.

It’s reported that this was a single-vehicle rollover crash. In a Facebook post, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said an adult and a child were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead.

Another child was flown to a Reno hospital in critical condition.

Nevada Highway Patrol is currently conducting an investigation.

