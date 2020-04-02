ADORABLE: Zoo shares pics of orangutans and otters playing

Breaking News
(CBS) — It’s time for your daily dose of cute — actually this one’s so adorable it might last you the rest of the week. Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium shared photos of a family of orangutans playing with their otter neighbors.

The blossoming friendship between the two species is part of a program to support the primates” well-being while in captivity.

You see, orangutans share 97 percent of their DNA with humans and therefore have a lot in common with us. According to the zoo’s spokesman, they need to be occupied emotionally and physically at all times.

So, the zoo lets the family of Asian small-clawed otters live in the river that runs through the orangutan family’s enclosure.

