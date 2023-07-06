LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As a lack of mental health resources plague the nation, one Las Vegas valley hospital is doubling its capacity to care for ill patients in hopes it can clear space for emergency room bed space.

Desert Winds Hospital opened its doors two years ago, but only to those 12 to 17 years old with mental health issues. When asked, Milieu Manager Kenneth Holland described one of their most challenging cases: a 12-year-old patient who suffered from self-harm.

Inside one of the rooms inside the new Desert Winds Hospital unit for adult patients battling mental illnesses. (KLAS)

“We tossed her an apple one day, and we said, ‘You know what, you take that apple, and you peel it the same way you would your skin,’” Holland said inside the hospital’s lobby Thursday morning. “You look up 30 minutes later, that apple was bald.”

It’s just one example of the “unconventional treatments,” as Holland describes them, utilized as part of the hospital’s 90-day residential program.

As emergency room beds run full elsewhere, those emergency rooms are not necessarily running full of staff.

Holland says the problem is made worse due to stigmas around mental health and was exacerbated even more so during pandemic restrictions.

But, as Clinical Services Director Adina Archibold says, age does not dictate who can have a mental illness. A 2023 report by the insurance company Quotewizard found that 21% of Nevadans have a mental illness, Nevada ranks eighth for worse access to mental health care in the country, and only four out of 10 Nevadans with mental illness are receiving care.

“There’s chemical imbalances, trauma is a big thing,” Archibold said inside the hospital’s lobby Tuesday morning. “Adults don’t get the level of services that the youth do.”

Desert Winds is soon making available 94 beds, in addition to its established 108-bed capacity, inside a newly constructed unit made specifically for adult patients. This nearly doubles the hospital’s number of patients that can partake in its residential program to 202 beds.

Holland adds this may help limit the number of patients sent out of state to receive treatment.

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (left) touring the new Desert Winds Hospital unit for adult patients with Milieu Manager Kenneth Holland (right). (KLAS)

“We want to see fewer people in the emergency rooms and more people in-patient,” Holland said. “We’re seeing them directly being transferred from the hospitals. Families and loved ones are calling in.”

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto received a tour of the expansion Thursday morning, where she acknowledged her efforts to secure funding for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline, mobile crisis units, and allocations for mental health services in COVID-relief packages.

The fiscal year 2024 presidential budget includes $10.8 billion for substance abuse and mental health services.

“We do not have enough resources,” Cortez-Masto said while speaking to media inside the hospital lobby Tuesday morning. “In the budget right now, there’s more money for mental health than we’ve ever seen before.”

In mentioning other hurdles for mental health access in the state, she points to how Nevada law prevents out-of-state medical providers from practicing there without receiving a new license.

“Allow them to come here and practice here as well, without having to then start all over again.”

The Adult Behavioral Health Recovery Program at Desert Winds Hospital will become available to adult patients beginning July 17.

For more info, the hospital directs people to call admissions at 702-522-7922 or 702-344-9900.