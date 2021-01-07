Adelson taking leave from Las Vegas Sands CEO post to continue cancer treatment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheldon Adelson, Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is taking a leave of absence as of today to continue treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Adelson, 87, announced in March 2019 he was being treated for cancer. He is listed as the 37th richest man in the world, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $35 billion.

Adelson is also known as the top donor to the Republican Party. He donated $75 million to a GOP super PAC supporting President Donald Trump in August, according to CDCgamingreports.com.

Robert G. Goldstein has been named acting chairman and acting CEO during Adelson’s leave. Goldstein is currently Las Vegas Sands’ president and chief operating officer.

Las Vegas Sands has been the center of speculation recently after Bloomberg reports that it would consider selling its Las Vegas properties, the Venetian and the Palazzo. Bloomberg reported that Adelson had hired an adviser to explore the sale.

In addition to its Las Vegas resorts, the Sands Macau has played an important role in the company’s growth, providing a big source of cash after becoming the first casino to open in Macau in 2003.