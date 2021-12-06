Adele ticket notifications go out to some

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For some lucky Adele fans today was the day to receive an email notifying them that they were eligible to buy tickets for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the Caesars Coliseum.

On the day her residency was announced, Ticketmaster allowed people to sign up for the chance to be on a list to buy tickets.

It allowed the selection of several dates and if you were chosen you got an email today with further instructions.

If you were not chosen you received and email with the headline, “You’re On The Waitlist”

The email also states:

“Due to extremely high demand for the Adele Presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you are currently on the waitlist.

“Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the waitlist and notified via text message.

“Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale.”

It is also important to remember that at this time, no tickets have been sold. So if you are considering buying tickets from a reseller right now, it’s the promise of a ticket, or a scam.

Adele’s residency starts January 21, 2022 and runs through April.