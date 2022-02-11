Adele promises Las Vegas shows are ‘absolutely 100% happening this year’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After postponing her Las Vegas residency, Adele says her shows are “absolutely 100% happening this year.”

The singer made the comments on “The Graham Norton Show,” which airs on the BBC in the United Kingdom.

Adele was scheduled to kick off her residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Jan. 21. Two shows were planned each weekend through Saturday, April 16. She announced she was rescheduling just one day before the concerts were due to begin.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in a tearful Instagram message. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew — half my team — are down with COVID. They still are.”

Adele said plans are underway to reschedule, according to the BBC.

“I regret that I kept going until that late in the day,” she said. “It would have been a really half-arsed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

Tickets for “Weekends with Adele” sold out within hours. (Adele)

In the interview recorded Thursday and due to air Friday, Adele said new dates have yet to be confirmed.

“We are now working our arses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” Adele said. “The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.”

Adele’s residency will already have scheduling limitations for the rest of the year. Van Morrison is scheduled to perform in the same space in October.