LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After years of speculation, a canceled residency, months of ticket sales, and days of rehearsals, singer Adele will finally take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this Friday. At least on the aftermarket sites such as StubHub tickets are still available for most shows.

As of midday Monday, tickets for two people sitting together can be bought on StubHub for $862 each (fees included). This, however, puts you on the upper balcony in section 402, row E.

If sitting as close as possible is a goal then expect to pay more than $25,000/per ticket. For opening night, the most expensive tickets listed on StubHub are going for $29,948 each. These seats are in row A of section 104 – center stage.

For anyone looking for a relative bargain right now, think about attending during the Christmas holiday. Currently, there are tickets being resold for Dec. 24, row E, section 401 for $575/per ticket (fees included).