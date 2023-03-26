LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adele will be staying in Las Vegas a little longer.

The recording artist says she’s extending her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, according to a post at her website.

Scheduled to end Saturday, “Weekends With Adele” will now rev up again on June 16 and run through Nov. 4

Shows will be Fridays and Saturdays, just like the first leg of the residency, according to a story at uproxx.com.

The story said Adele hinted at extending her residency during Saturday’s show.

According to the uproxx.com story, nearing the end of her set, Adele, told the crowd: “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough … I’ll be back for a few weeks in June.”

She added, “And I’m going to film it, and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”