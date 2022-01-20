Adele concertgoers must show proof of vaccine and negative COVID-19 test

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Adele kicks off her residency Weekends with Adele at Caesars Palace on Friday, Jan. 21 but fans who have tickets to see her sing will have to follow some rules to get into the concert.

According to Ticketmaster, attendees must show proof of being fully vaccinated and also have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the concert. Proof of both is required to attend the event.

The proof must either be in document form or displayed on a smartphone. The vaccination and test results must be issued from the healthcare provider who did the services. The results of an at-home test will not be accepted.

Adele will be performing on most weekends into the beginning of July. She announced her residency right after she released her latest album, 30.

You can read about the specific COVID-19 guidelines for entry at this link.