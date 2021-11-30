Adele announces Las Vegas residency

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 24: CBS revealed an extended preview and first look of the exclusive Oprah interview in ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:31 PM, ET/8:00-10:01 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adele announced on her website she is doing a residency in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It is called Weekends with Adele and will run from Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 to April 16, 2022.

According to the website, presale tickets will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan which opens at 6 a.m. (PT) on Tuesday, Nov. 30. and continues to 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. (PT).

Only fans that receive a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

The demand for tickets is expected to be high and due to limited availability. According to Ticketmaster, if the demand from the Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public sale. People are encouraged to register for Verified Fan.