LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mental health remained a top issue in schools and 39 percent of students said they sometimes stay home because of anxiety, according to a new survey from the Clark County School District conducted in early 2023.

Miracle Minds Therapy offers free therapy sessions to students using grants in certain CCSD schools. These therapy sessions have spiked from 30 per week when they started in 2014 to more than 700 sessions per week across 15 schools. Some of that is thanks to expanding services to more schools in the district.

Miracle Minds Therapy held a school-based mental health conference on Tuesday, May 16 at The Orleans in Las Vegas, to encourage others to prioritize mental health in their schools and offer them the resources to do so.

You can find Miracle Minds Therapy services in the following CCSD schools:

Valley High School

Basic High School

Spring Valley High School

Cheyenne High School

Brown Middle School

Silverado High School

Walter Long Elementary

Hollingsworth Elementary

Arbor View High School

El Dorado High School

Legacy High School

Doris French Elementary School

Findlay Middle School

Monaco Middle School

CCSD Family Resource Center

You can find more information on the Miracle Minds Therapy website.