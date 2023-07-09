LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — July is Minority Mental Health Month which aims to bring attention to mental health struggles within minority communities as these struggles are often swept under the rug.

“As we start to have this conversation each year in July it gets more important to create strategies and have people be aware of mental health,” Lakiesha Oliver, a mental health therapist with Solutions of Change said.

Oliver told 8 News Now, she sees people in minority communities live most of their lives without ever asking for help.

This is why she uses Minority Mental Health Month as a way to encourage people to start a conversation.

“We do find people that come in their 40s 50s and 60s even later on in life to talk about things they never talked about,” Oliver said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, suicide was the second leading cause of death among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders between the ages of 20-34 in 2020.

Oliver said up to 40% of people don’t ask for help until 4 to 5 years after a traumatic event.

“We work with the client to recognize what the foundational need is because it may have been so long, they don’t know what that need is but our goal is to focus on right now so we can start digging deep and finding out what causing you to feel the way that you feel,” Oliver said.

Solutions of Change will be offering a two-day community event to talk about mental health from July 14 to July 15.

If you would like to register, you can click here.