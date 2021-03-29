Additional lawsuits filed against Las Vegas-based “Real Water” company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An additional five lawsuits have been filed against a Las Vegas-based water company that has allegedly caused severe illness in children and adults. The total number of lawsuits is now at six.

Real Water was flagged by the FDA two weeks ago after numerous reports from hospitals about patients who got sick after drinking it.

At least five cases of the illness were reported to SNHD in November 2020, with the cause unknown. The health district says the cases were in children, and they were all hospitalized. They have since recovered.

SNHD notes the patients lived in four different households.

Another six people, three adults, and three children reported experiencing less severe symptoms, including:

Vomiting

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Hepatitis symptoms include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Light-colored stools

Joint pain

Yellow skin or eyes

During the illness, the liver is inflamed.

In one lawsuit filed by people who drank Real Water, they alleged that drinking the water caused severe liver damage, and some even had to be put on the transplant list.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s investigating a possible acute hepatitis outbreak tied to the product. This week motions were filed requesting that the FDA be allowed to test the water.

The company issued a statement Thursday saying it was notified of a potential problem with its water on March 16 and that the problem dated back to November 2020.

“We are saddened to hear of the potential health issue of the product from our Real Water Las Vegas Home Delivery operation.”

Real Water said, although the problem arose in Las Vegas, it’s asking retailers to pull its products from shelves across the country immediately until the issue is resolved.

The next court date is scheduled for April 8.