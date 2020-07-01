Additional firefighters join Mahogany Fire containment efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire crews are making headway with the Mahogany Fire around Mt. Charleston. The US Forest Service is reporting 10% containment and nearly 2,800 acres burned, a downgrade from the original estimate of 5,000 acres Sunday.

Crews are battling the fire from the air and ground.

“The smoke has really been reduced,” said Ray Johnson, forest service fire prevention officer. “We’re making really good progress with the retardant drops yesterday and the line construction today and the work these helicopters are doing.”

The fire is burning between Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon.

“The weather has been very helpful, the last, yesterday and today, and lets our firefighters be more efficient and effective,” Johnson explained.

There are 240 people assigned to the fire at the moment. Various federal and state agencies are at the new base camp established at Centennial High School.

“It’s bringing everybody together to work as one, cohesive unit,” said Kyle Esparza, public information officer-in-training for The Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team.

The unit includes two hotshot crews. They specialize with removing brush, trees and grass that can fuel the flames.

“They’re trying to pretty much make a barricade around the fire, so that way, it can’t have anything to burn,” explained Esparza.

While firefighters stay safe from the blaze, they must also be mindful of COVID-19. Certain precautions are now in place.

“When crews out here on the fire line go to get meals, they would all do it together normally,” said Johnson. “They’re only having one representative from that crew to go get the food, and they bring it back to their crews.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No damage to homes or other buildings has been reported, but telecommunications and Clark County’s Spring Mountain Youth Camp remain in danger.

Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads reopened. Visitors can hike both areas but not camp at Lee Canyon. This may change, depending on tomorrow’s weather.