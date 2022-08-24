LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office discovered more animals related to an animal cruelty case involving the arrest of two suspects earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a warrant was served at the home of Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov in Pahrump. Nye County Officers stated that they found an additional 25 animals on the property.

Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested after Nye County Sheriff’s Office seized 300+ dogs from an Amargosa Valley property. (Credit: Nye Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Higgins and Platunov were initially arrested on Monday night after the discovery of 300 dogs at a property in the Amargosa Valley.

As of Wednesday, both suspects were still in custody and now face multiple felony animal abuse charges, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The majority of the dogs discovered on Monday are Caucasian Shepherds, a large breed sold for security and protection. Investigators said they came out to the property on Monday for a report of an injured animal.

Higgins is believed to be the dogs’ caretaker, and Platunov, is believed to the person who ran the business, on felony animal abuse and neglect charges in relation to the injured-animal call, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies, veterinarians, and animal control officers worked together to examine and tag the dogs.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, veterinarians, and animal control officers work to examine 300 dogs on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in rural Nye County. (Credit: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

8 News Now previously reported on the living conditions the 300 dogs were found living in.

Sheriff’s deputies, animal control officers and veterinarians worked throughout the day Tuesday to examine and tag 300 dogs found living in unsanitary conditions in rural Nye County. (KLAS)

300 dogs seized from property in Nye County (Photo: David Charns)

300 dogs seized from property in Nye County (Photo: David Charns)

300 dogs seized from property in Nye County (Photo: David Charns)

300 dogs seized from property in Nye County (Photo: David Charns)

Capt. David Boruchowitz with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office described the living conditions as extremely dirty.

Photos provided by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office show kennels and small buildings placed all along the property.

The sheriff’s office is seeking a court order to authorize the removal of animals for placement.

Shelters interested in helping care for the dogs can email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Deputies ask that you identify your shelter and the number of dogs you can assist with.

Although the dogs are under court order and cannot currently be adopted, anyone who wants to help out would be doing so in a foster situation, for the time being, deputies said.