LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With the success of Pine Dining, the Mt. Charleston lodge team has announced additional weekends of Las Vegas chefs showcasing their culinary skills.

The first Pine Dining event took place on Saturday, July 23, and ended the weekend of Aug. 14, but two additional weekends have been added for September.

Pine Dining will continue to feature Saturday Chef Cookouts and Sunday Chef’s Table Dinners with a lineup of local chefs, some as standalone experiences, with others collaborating on themed weekend events.