Additional COVID-19 test sites available at local high schools beginning Sept. 24

Coonavirus COVID-19 test with swab and tube. self test. test kit.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A few more community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be available at Las Vegas valley high schools beginning Thursday Sept. 24.

The hours for these new locations will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information on the three sites:

Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Avenue Open Sept. 24-25 The testing will be at the school’s auxiliary gymnasium off Sirius Avenue

Western High School, 4601 W. Bonanza Road Open Oct. 8-9

Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N. Tenaya Way Open Oct. 15-16



These sites are open to the public and available to those with or without symptoms. Tests will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, the city stated in a news release.

Nevada has a COVID-19 test locator tool on its website at www.healthresponse.nv.gov that lists labs, pharmacies and other testing resources.

Patients receive test results from the provider that performed their COVID-19 test. All results, positive or negative, are reported to the health district.

People with general questions about COVID-19 can call the health district’s information phone line at 702.759.INFO (4636), between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.