LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a release from the Governor’s office, additional counties have been added to the emergency declaration first announced Friday.

Originally the emergency declaration included Churchill, Douglas and Lyon counties. Added on Saturday evening are Carson, Esmeralda, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Mineral, Nye, Storey, Washoe and White Pine counties, as well as the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

According to the release, the declaration could be updated again as weather conditions develop. The emergency declaration will allow for state and federal assistance for affected areas, according to the release from Governor Lombardo’s office.

“As this severe weather continues to impact more residents across northern Nevada, I again urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance,” said Governor Lombardo. “State and federal partners will continue to monitor local damage and will work quickly to assess needed repairs across northern Nevada.”