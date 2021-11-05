Additional charges filed in crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two additional felony charges and a misdemeanor in connection with a fiery crash on Tuesday that killed a young woman.

Court records show Ruggs, 22, is now charged with DUI causing death, DUI causing substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Tuesday morning crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her 3-year-old golden retriever, Max.

The Raiders released Ruggs from the team shortly after the crash.

Ruggs is expected back in court on Nov. 10.