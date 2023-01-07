LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an Adderall shortage in October. Today, local families dealing with ADHD continue to scramble to find a pharmacy with the medication in stock.

In November, the FDA said the shortage would last at least another 30 to 60 days, but pharmacies continue to struggle to fill prescriptions, and families, especially those on a low income, struggle to find a solution.

Teva, the largest manufacturer of the drug, said they have been experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays. Both the company and the FDA claim a huge increase in demand has made it hard for manufacturers to keep up.

However, the FDA wants to ensure the increase in demand is legitimate.

Nevada Mental Health medical director, Dr. Sid Khurana, told 8 News Now, diagnoses are becoming more common. Possibly because people are becoming more aware of ADHD.

But, with that, pharmacies throughout the valley are constantly checking and trying to get the medication back on the shelves.

Khurana said its impact could have effects not only on patients but the general public. He suggests Ritalin as an alternative, especially for children.