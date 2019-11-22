Adam’s Place Teddy Bear drive for children in need of comfort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam’s Place announced National Children’s Grief Awareness month throughout November with a Teddy Bear drive and scholarship fundraiser to benefit their coping skills program.

Death can be hard for adults to cope with, but it’s especially difficult for kids. Adam’s Place is a local organization that provides comfort and support to children who lost a loved one.

When children participate in the Children’s Coping Skills program, they have their own backpacks filled with healthy coping tools and a new Teddy Bear.

Even after the event is over, Teddy Bears may be dropped off at the following locations throughout November: Adam’s Place, Sierra Air Conditioning & Heating, Jaguar Land Rover, AMS, LV Pharmacy and eight LienRx Pharmacies.

“Our programs are focused on coping and communications skills education. Our goal is to help participants gain skills, decrease isolation and stigma by increasing self-esteem and self-reliance. Adam’s Place exists thanks to support from our community businesses, private donations and our volunteers. Whether you choose to sponsor one child or two, or a whole classroom, your donation will help cover costs of materials, art supplies, snacks and peer activities,” said Kelly Thomas-Boyers, executive director of Adam’s Place.

Adam’s Place is a Las Vegas 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit the Adam’s Place website here.