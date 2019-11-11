Adam’s Place is helping children cope with grief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Death can be hard for adults to cope with and especially difficult for kids. Adam’s Place is a local organization that provides comfort and support to children who lost a loved one.

Adam’s Place organizations are holding a special donation drive all month long because November is National Children’s Grief Awareness month.

Kelly Thomas-Boyers, The Founder & Executive Director of Adam’s Place.

“Adam’s Place provides coping skills education, peer support group and community activities for children ages 5-18 who have experienced a loss in their life. Our program is free. We also provide an adult program. Tonight we are starting a program for three and four-year-olds called Junior Camp Cope,” said Kelly Thomas-Boyers, The Founder & Executive Director of Adam’s Place.

All month long, Adam’s Place is holding a teddy bear and scholarship drive. These items will help children participating in the program. Children participating in the program receive a Camp Cope coping skills backpack with a new small teddy bear.

“Our programs are focused on coping and communications skills education. Our goal is to help participants gain skills, decrease isolation and stigma by increasing self-esteem and self-reliance, Adam’s Place exists thanks to support from our community businesses, private donations, and our volunteers. Whether you choose to sponsor one child or two, or a whole classroom, your donation will help cover costs of materials, art supplies, snacks, and peer activities,” said Kelly Thomas-Boyers, Executive Director of Adam’s Place.

Blake Booth, helped by the organization.

“I recently lost someone that I care about really deeply. Adam’s Place helps me with coping skills instead of self-harm. I’m drawing, listening to music or talking to my parents a little bit more. It feels like you’re not alone as you thought you were instead of feeling alone in a dark place. You have other people you can talk to that are somewhat in the same situation but in a completely different situation,” said Blake Booth, Camp Cope participant.

Adam’s Place Camp Cope program supports children (5-18) and families suffering from the loss of a loved one. It is structured into 8 sessions over 16 weeks.

The program is designed to create a safe place for children and families to feel less isolated, make connections, build confidence and learn healthy copy skills during these rough times.

Adams Place provides additional programs:
• Grief & Loss Peer Group Programs
• In-School Grief & Loss Peer Group Programs
• Work Site Support Group Programs
• Facilitator Training programs

The fundraiser is happening Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas on 6425 Roy Horn Way.

You can get involved and donate to the Camp Cope Scholarship by visiting their website here.

