Adam’s Place fundraiser helps kids cope with grief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the worst things a child can face is the loss of a parent but there is an organization that helps children and families through the difficult process of grieving.

“There’s a lot of kids that don’t understand loss and fried and how to process and Adam’s Place was there and able to guide us through,” said Linda Carpenter.

Her child Kellie took part in Camp Cope.

“It was definitely a better experience knowing that you weren’t alone and there are other kids out there going through the same thing,” Kellie Carpenter said.

A big annual event for Adam’s Place is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 13. The non-profit is holding its 5K to raise money and awareness and there’s something for everyone.

“There’s our kids’ obstacle, our 5K, our 1-mile fun walk and we have a pet costume contest,” said Kelly Boyers, the founder of Adam’s Place.

8 News Now anchors John Langeler and Heather Mills will be at the event starting at 7 a.m. at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the event ends at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and the money raised goes to fund Camp Cope.

Registration is still open. You can get more information at this link.