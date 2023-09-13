LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Comedian Adam Sandler will be making a stop in Las Vegas at the end of the year for his The I Missed You Tour.

The 25-city tour will make its way across North America with a stop at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Live Nation and AXS customers will gain access to presale tickets on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m. PT on AXS.com.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, follows Sandler’s, Adam Sandler LIVE sold-out shows earlier this year.