Actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for Covid-19

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

AUSTRALIA (KLAS) — Actor Tom Hanks took to his social media accounts to announce that he and his wife, Rita Wilson have tested positive for the Coronavirus while traveling to Australia.

In a letter he photographed, he stated he and his wife are following the protocols of health officials in Australia and taking it one day at a time:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. “ Tom Hanks, actor via his social media accounts

Tom Hanks via his Instagram account

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, there are currently 128 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 3 deaths and 21 recovered.