LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Native American actor Nathan Chasing Horse, who is accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting underage indigenous girls, made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Nathan Chasing Horse appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning. (KLAS)

Family members of Nathan Chasing Horse show up for his court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (KLAS)

Chasing Horse, 46, appeared in North Las Vegas Justice Court. Members of his family sat in the front row during his appearance, which only lasted minutes. The judge said Chasing Horse will remain in custody with no bail.

The investigation is ongoing in Clark County as well as in Canada where one victim claimed she was sexually assaulted in 2018. Chasing Horse’s arrest report said he had multiple victims, three of which were sexually assaulted in Clark County. He could face additional charges if more victims are found.

According to court documents, detectives said the “Dances with Wolves” actor portrayed himself as a “holy man” or “medicine man” to gain the trust of native families and children and then used that trust to give young girls a sense of belonging before assaulting them.

Court records show his current charges as:

Child Abuse/Neglect

Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault against a child under 16

Sex Trafficking (2 counts)

Chasing Horse was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault. Only one count showed on jail records Thursday.