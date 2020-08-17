Activists protest homeless sweep at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homeless activists are gathered Monday morning at a local park to protest a sweep of a homeless camp northwest of downtown Las Vegas.

The protest started at 5:30 a.m. at James Gay Park at near Owens Avenue and B street.

According to social media posts, the activists brought legal assistance and bail money for anyone who might get arrested.

A Facebook page called “Help us Stop Monday’s Raid” says the government and law enforcement is attempting to demolish people’s homes, trash their belongings and forcibly removing people who have no place to go.