Activists plan to shut down Fremont Street for “Justice for the Poor” rally

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of activists wants to shut down Fremont Street in January. They plan to hold a “Justice for the Poor” rally after the Las Vegas City Council approved a homeless ordinance earlier this month.

Faith leaders and the community plan to march on Monday, January 20th. That’s Martin Luther King Junior Day. Organizers made the official announcement Saturday night during a town hall meeting to try and raise awareness about this issue that some call unjust.

“Some of us will be arrested through civil disobedience, meaning we’re going to stop traffic, we’re going to stop the flow of Fremont Street,” said Minister Stretch Sanders — Youth Pastor of Great Evergreen Missionary. “In order for us to bring forth change, we have to hit them in their pockets, so since they’re trying to protect downtown, we’re going to go downtown.”

The ordinance makes camping or sleeping on the streets around the downtown area a misdemeanor if beds at shelters are available. It’s in effect now but won’t be enforced until February 1st.

Sanders says he and others want the city to change the decision and focus on more housing and services for the homeless.

“It’s important to protest because I think we’ve lost our compassion for the poor,” Sanders said.

Organizers say they specifically chose Martin Luther King Junior Day for a reason.

“He gave his life organizing for the poor people’s campaign, so I feel what better way to commemorate him than to fight for justice,” Sanders said.

“We should be together as a community,” said concerned citizen Jules Carnes.

8 News Now reached out to the Downtown Vegas Alliance, which supports the growth of downtown businesses. We were told the organization does not have a statement at this time, due to not enough information and background on the protest.