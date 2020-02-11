Active Traffic Management signs pop up on I-15, US 95 to spread awareness of speed limit, HOV restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those driving on the I-15 and US 95 may have noticed something different Monday. Active Traffic Management signs are popping up everywhere.

A total of 42 signs are up along north and southbound I-15, and part of US 95.

Photo: Nevada Department of Transportation

Alex Whartenby has lived in the Las Vegas valley for 6 years. He moved to the area from Arizona.

“I use the freeway pretty much every day,” Whartenby said. “I would say at least four hours a day I’m on the road.”

Whartenby thinks driving on the highways in Las Vegas is dangerous.

“A lot of people drive recklessly, I would say so. They weave in and out of traffic, speed excess of speeds,” according to Whartenby.

While driving on the I-15 Monday, Whartenby noticed something different: New signs, all in effort to improve safety conditions on the highway.

“They are really noticeable, so it will pull your attention really easily,” said Whartenby.

To the right side of the Active Traffic Management truss structures are digital speed limit signs and along with the left, high occupancy vehicle signs.

Photo: Nevada Department of Transportation

“I think that there’s a lot of confusion with people and the signs,” signs said Roger Gilbert, lives in Sandy Valley. “People are looking here and looking there — they are not paying attention to what’s going on the real nitty-gritty [and] what’s going on ahead of you.”

NDOT says the signs are enforceable by law. This is still a test period, but once testing is complete, the overhead signs will alert drivers to speed limit changes, lane controls, and much more. The 42 signs are expected to be fully operational by the end of March. The new system is considered the nation’s only “smart sign corridor.”

Drivers will know about crashes and construction well in advance because of the signs.