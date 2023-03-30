LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you see a lot of police on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning, don’t be alarmed. The police are conducting a full-scale active shooter drill.

There will be a large police presence. The drill starts outside the Caesars Forum Shoppes at 8 a.m. and is expected to last one hour.

Las Vegas was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on Oct. 1, 2017. A gunman opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival killing 58 people that night and injuring hundreds. Two more people died of their wounds later.