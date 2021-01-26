Acting DETR director becomes permanent leader, Sisolak announces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The acting director of Nevada’s employment department has been appointed as permanent director.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday in Carson City that Elisa Cafferata is now the director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), and he made the appointment effective as of Jan. 19.

“I am pleased to appoint Elisa as the permanent director at DETR. The services rendered by DETR are now more vital than ever and during her time as acting director, Elisa has proven her commitment to progress,” Sisolak said.

Elisa Cafferata, appointed permanent director of DETR.

“Elisa has made significant strides in addressing DETR’s backlog of unemployment claims and I am confident her continued leadership and skillset will improve DETR and continue benefitting the people of our great state,” he said.

Cafferata became acting director on Aug. 6, transferring from her post as Deputy Administrator at the Division of Welfare and Support Services.

As the COVID pandemic began and nearly a third of Nevada’s workforce filed for unemployment, DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner resigned a few weeks into the shutdown.

DETR has been under fire during the pandemic as delays in processing record levels of unemployment claims left many Nevadans without a net. The department has battled an overwhelming volume of claims — along with fraud, as unscrupulous criminals tried to grab federal aid intended for the unemployed.

Cafferata stepped into a department that had lost another interim director in mid-June — Heather Korbulic — after “threats to her personal safety.” Sisolak had appointed Korbulic to the interim post after her success at the Silver State Health Exchange, a position she returned to after the stint at DETR.

Deputy Director Dennis Perea resigned in mid-July.

Cafferata holds a Bachelor’s in Communications from Mills College in Oakland, California, and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.