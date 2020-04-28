ACLU seeks action to protect inmates during COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada ACLU says a failure to immediately reduce prison and jail populations could lead to 1,500 deaths in Clark County if COVID-19 spreads.

A news release Monday does not address whether the ACLU is recommending inmate releases or dispersing prisoners to reduce concentrated prison populations. But it does describe the situation as a health issue that must be addressed now.

To that end, the ACLU is looking for answers at a Wednesday morning meeting of the Nevada Sentencing Commission.

“Police and corrections representatives need to respond to pressing questions about how the state’s jails and prisons are protecting those in their care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the release.

“ACLU data models released just last week show that failing to take decisive action could lead to an additional 1,500 deaths in Clark County alone.”

SEE ALSO: An analysis of state-regulated nursing homes, rehab centers and prisons shows eight positive tests among staff and no reports on inmates

ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Tod Story said state leaders can’t continue to delay answering questions and complaints regarding inmate safety. “We’ve heard from dozens of Nevadans with concerns about the health and safety of incarcerated loved ones, and state leaders cannot keep brushing them off.”

Among the points the ACLU is pursuing answers about: