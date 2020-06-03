ACLU condemns county proposal to ban backpacks, bags at public protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ACLU issued a statement Wednesday condemning Clark County Commissions proposal to ban backpacks, bags and luggage at public protests saying it will infringe on Nevadans’ to engage in protected First Amendment activities.

According to ACLU attorney Nikki Levy, “The temperature is going to hit triple digits today, and this proposal will limit demonstrators’ access to water, food, medications, and first aid supplies. Without access to these things, people may very well have to choose between their health and safety and exercising their right to protest.”

Commissioners are considering the ban at their emergency meeting this morning because of recent protests that have turned violent.

“Demonstrations across Nevada have sprung up to speak out against racist policing and use of force issues. Rather than addressing these crucial issues, we are seeing proposals like this one, which will certainly lead to increased interactions with law enforcement,” Levy said. “We urge the County Commission to reconsider policies that tamp down on peaceful protests and instead focus on the issues at the heart of these demonstrations.”

North Las Vegas and the city of Las Vegas are considering similar bans.