ACLU plans show of force against Las Vegas homeless ordinance Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Advocates for the homeless derided a proposed city ordinance as “cruel and misguided policy,” and announced plans to protest at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday morning.

The ordinance would “turn thousands of Southern Nevadans experiencing homelessness into criminals,” according to a news release Tuesday from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU invited community members who oppose the ordinance to wear green and attend the 9 a.m. City Council meeting to show solidarity. Green was the favorite color of Gail Sacco, a lifelong advocate for the homless who passed away recently.

“Ticketing and jailing people for not having a home is shameful and ineffective policy,” said Emily Paulson, Nevada Homeless Alliance executive director. “Criminalizing people who are homeless creates additional barriers for them to get off the streets and increases public costs. We urge the Mayor to withdraw Bill 2019-36 from consideration and focus the city’s efforts on real solutions, such as building affordable housing.”

Derek Stonebarger, who owns a bar in the city’s Arts District, told 8NewsNow last week that businesses are caught in a difficult situation.

“We’ve got a great thing happening down here,” Stonebarger said. “The city spent millions of dollars on the Main Street one-way couplet and on top of that we’re seeing an increase in the homeless population so I understand where they’re coming from wanting to control the beautiful sidewalks they just created, but it’s a tough decision.”

The ACLU reports that more than 300 individuals and organization have joined to oppose the bill since late last week.