ACLU of Nevada project highlights protestor interactions with police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) launched a new storytelling project Friday that aims to share Black Lives Matter protestors’ stories with policymakers throughout Nevada.

Thousands of Nevadans have participated in demonstrations over the past week to call for an end to racist policing and police violence following the horrific death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

And over the past week, ACLU of Nevada staff members have heard anecdotes about rubber bullets, pepper balls, tear gas, and other aggressive police tactics. The new project aims to collect protesters’ accounts of police interactions and to share those stories with the policymakers who can work toward the changes being called for by this movement.