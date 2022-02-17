ACLU joins local lawyer to represent student punched repeatedly in viral video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video of what appears to be an unprovoked attack of one Las Vegas High School girl against another girl made national headlines over the last two weeks. Now, the Nevada American Civil Liberties Union, better known as the ACLU, is joining a Las Vegas lawyer in representing the girl on the receiving end of the punches.

In a Tweet put out Thursday by the Nevada ACLU Executive Director Athar Haseebullah he writes, “We have joined Robert Lanford in the representation of the student at Las Vegas High School who was viciously attacked from behind while doing her classwork. We remain concerned about her short term and long term health, and the systemic failures that led us here.”

Following the video being distributed online and viewed by people around the world, CCSD Board of School President Irene Cepeda and Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara put out the following statements:

Board President Irene Cepeda wrote, “The CCSD Board of School Trustees and superintendent take every incident of violence seriously, regardless of who commits the violence. As recently as last Wednesday (3. Focus: 2024 Priority Area Ensure Students and staff are safe and students are engaged at school), at our joint work session, the trustees and superintendent reiterated their commitment to safety in schools and ensuring schools are places where students and staff feel safe, and education can occur.”

Superintendent Jesus F. Jara’s statement read in part that “Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”