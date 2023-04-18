LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) submitted a lawsuit against the Clark County School District on Tuesday after not receiving body cam footage following an incident at Durango High School.

Footage from the incident showed a dramatic takedown of a student by a CCSD police officer. The incident happened on Thursday, February 9 by Durango High School, near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road.

The video appears to show an officer approaching a student, putting him in a chokehold, and then throwing him down on the ground. The video then shows the officer appearing to place his knee on the student’s back.

According to 8 News Now sources, CCSD police were responding to a possible shooting call but instead found a group of teenagers walking near a Strip Mall.

Previously, the ACLU called for the Clark County District Attorney to investigate the CCSD officer who was involved.

“This is as a result of them not releasing the footage in 30 days,” a statement from ACLU read.

The ACLU is representing three of the kids involved in the February incident.