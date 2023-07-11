LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and the Clark County School District finally had their day in court on Tuesday.

They’re at odds over the release of body camera footage capturing an incident between a school police officer and a student at Durango High School.

Cell phone video captured a CCSD police department officer slamming a Durango High School student to the ground. That officer wasn’t fired.

“The issue isn’t what the ACLU could do, we can do this all day. We have the resources to do this all day. The general public doesn’t have the resources to be able to do that,” Athar Haseebullah, the executive director of the ACLU, said.

Haseebullah and the ACLU accused CCSD in a lawsuit of stonewalling and not releasing body cam footage and documents related to the Feb. 9 incident at Durango High.

The CCSDPD officer could be seen grabbing a student from the back, taking him to the ground, then placing his knee on the student’s back.

CCSD defended itself, declaring some of the documents need to be protected.

“As far as the six body-worn cameras, the incident report, the CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) notes, the citation … we’ve identified those, and we have asserted that all of those documents are protected under NRS 62H,” Jackie Nichols, an attorney for CCSD, said.

Nichols cited a statute related to protecting child records.

The ACLU disagreed with the argument. They say the three students involved were never arrested, and no charges have been filed against the one teen who was cited.

“There was no arrest and there was no delinquency petition filed,” Chris Peterson, the legal director for the ACLU, said in court.

Last month, CCSD announced the officer involved in that incident wouldn’t be fired.

In court on Tuesday, it was revealed the district closed its internal investigation on the officer back on April 27.

Nichols said the students were stopped due to reasonable suspicion.

A junior at Cheyenne High School who spoke before the hearing says she was troubled by the video.

“As a student returning back to a CCSD high school this fall, I’m scared. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know if that will one day be me, or another one of my peers that I’m close to,” Kash Williams, a junior at Cheyenne High School, said.

The District Court judge scheduled arguments for Thursday, Aug. 31.