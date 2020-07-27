ACLU calls on Gov. Sisolak take action to protect inmates, staff from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) sent a second letter to Governor Steve Sisolak regarding the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the prison system claiming jails have failed to implement adequate health and safety protocols.

“Since we sent our first letter to criminal justice leaders four months ago, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in our communities and in Nevada’s jails and prisons. We warned that we would see an outbreak of COVID-19 in our institutions without swift action, and our recommendations were ignored. Now we’re again calling for the state to take meaningful steps to prevent further harm and injustice, or else we will.” ACLU of Nevada Staff Attorney Nikki Levy

In May, the ACLU sent a letter to Gov. Sisolak and state leaders to protect inmates and staff in the criminal justice system. One of the suggestions included an early release of inmates who have less than a year in their sentence or are medically vulnerable.

The second letter, which is on behalf of the NAACP Las Vegas and Nevada Attorneys for Criminal Justice, was sent to sheriffs, district attorneys and other policy makers. It states that 86 confirmed cases have been reported among staff/inmates in nine of the state’s correctional facilities, including 152 cases at the Clark County Detention Center with an increase of 60 since July and 30 cases at the Pahrump Detention Center.

The nine facilities with reported cases to date:

Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility

Ely State Prison

Florence McClure Women’s Correction Center

High Desert State Prison

Indian Springs Southern Training Center

Lovelock Correctional Center

Northern Nevada Correctional Center

Southern Desert Correctional Center

Tonopah Conservation Camp

According to the letter, there may be positive cases at other facilities, “but the lack of transparency exhibited by many of our local authorities has made obtaining this information extremely difficult, if not impossible.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services website, there are 20 confirmed cases in Nevada correctional facilities.

High Desert State Prison: 12 inmate cases, 26 staff cases

Florence McClure Women’s Correction Center: 2 inmate cases, 7 staff cases

Indian Springs Southern Training Center: 8 staff cases

Casa Grande: 2 staff cases

Southern Desert Correctional Center: 1 inmate case, 2 staff cases

“The time to act to prevent further harm to our community and the criminal legal system has passed. However, there are recommendations that we described in our initial letter that can still be implemented now.” ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Sherry Royster

The letter also addresses the increase in cases among courthouses and attorneys.