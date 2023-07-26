LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Aces player was arrested Tuesday, court records showed.

Riquna Williams, a guard for the Aces, faces nine charges related to suspected domestic battery.

According to court records, Williams was arrested on four misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, three felony charges of domestic battery by strangulation, one felony charge of domestic violence assault with the use of a deadly weapon, and one felony charge of domestic violence coercion with a threat or use of physical force.

Williams is due in court Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.